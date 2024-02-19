Nortje will lead DC's pace attack (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of DC's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals have been one of the underachieving franchises in the Indian Premier League. They have made some crucial signings at the auction table over the years but most of them haven't worked out for them. DC's top signings at the IPL 2024 auction were Harry Brook, Jhye Richardson, and Kumar Kushagra among many others. Here are the key stats of DC's pace attack.

Composition

Composition of DC's pace attack

While Anrich Nortje will lead DC's pace attack, his South African teammate Lungi Ngidi will assist him. Jhye Richardson is the other specialist overseas pacer in the unit. In Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ishant Sharma, DC have three capped Indian fast bowlers. Youngster Rasikh Salam can also contribute well. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will also be required to chip in with the ball.

Nortje

Nortje has been brilliant across phases

All of Nortje's 53 IPL scalps have come for DC at 24.15. His economy rate reads 8.32. While he has returned with 20 powerplay wickets, 24 of his scalps have come in the death overs (16-20). In the middle overs (7-15), he has returned with nine wickets. Overall, Nortje has scalped 142 T20 wickets at 20.57.

Overseas options

Decoding other overseas pacers

Ngidi has returned with 25 IPL scalps at 17.92 (13 in death overs). Overall, the pacer has 165 T20 wickets at 20.01. Meanwhile, Richardson has claimed 116 T20 wickets at 22.75 (3 in IPL). Marsh has claimed 36 IPL wickets at 19.22. He has claimed 18 and 12 wickets in the middle and death overs, respectively. Overall, he boasts 82 T20 wickets at 24.96.

Indian stars

How Ishant and Mukesh have fared?

While Ishant owns 82 IPL wickets at 35.45, 24 of his scalps have come in DC colors at 28.25. 50 of his IPL scalps have come in the powerplay overs. He has 18 and 14 wickets in the death and middle overs, respectively. Overall, he has scalped 131 T20 wickets at 32.85. Mukesh owns 46 T20 wickets at 32.71 (7 in IPL at 46.57).

Khaleel

Decoding Khaleel's stats

Left-arm pacer Khaleel has returned with 57 IPL wickets at 24.59 (25 for DC). 25 of his scalps have come in the death overs. He owns 18 and 14 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, he boasts 124 T20 wickets at 23.95. Meanwhile, Salam has claimed 15 T20 wickets at 27.66.