Next Article

Shafali Verma was adjudged the Player of the Match (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Shafali Verma slams fifth WPL half-century, crosses 500 runs

By Parth Dhall 11:53 pm Mar 13, 202411:53 pm

What's the story Star opener Shafali Verma slammed a match-winning half-century for Delhi Capitals in their final Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 league-stage encounter against Gujarat Giants. Shafali's 37-ball 71 helped the Capitals chase down 127 in just 13.1 overs. She added 94 runs with Jemimah Rodrigues after they were reduced to 31/2 in the run-chase. Shafali raced to her fifth half-century in the WPL.

Knock

A blistering knock from Shafali

Shafali and Meg Lanning gave DC another blistering start. However, the DC skipper departed early, with a run-out ending her stay. Shafali's onslaught continued even though DC lost Alice Capsey for a duck.The former then joined Rodrigues and nearly took DC to the finish line. Shafali smashed a 37-ball 71 (7 fours and 5 sixes). It was her fifth half-century in the WPL.

Match

DC reach WPL 2024 final

The 2024 WPL league stage is done and dusted! DC finished atop the standings after beating GG in their final league encounter. The Capitals successfully chased down 127, with Shafali (71) and Rodrigues (38*) getting them home. Top-placed DC have reached the final, while Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the Eliminator.

Career

Shafali races past 500 WPL runs

In 17 WPL games, Shafali has raced past 500 runs (517). She owns a healthy average of 34.46. She was bought by the Capitals for Rs. 2 crore ahead of the inaugural WPL edition. Shafali, who is famous for her explosive batting, has a strike rate of over 168 in the tournament. The tally includes a total of 30 sixes.

Information

Third player to score 500 WPL runs

Shafali has become only the third player to touch the 500-run mark in the WPL. She joins Lanning and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur on this list. While Lanning leads the runs column (653), Harmanpreet follows Shafali with 516 runs.