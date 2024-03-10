Next Article

Shardul Thakur impressed for Mumbai in Ranji final (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ranji Trophy final, Mumbai vs Vidarbha: Day 1 well poised

By Rajdeep Saha 05:34 pm Mar 10, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Day 1 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium is well poised. Mumbai were off to a dream start but lost their way with some quality bowling. Shardul Thakur played a rescuing act to help his side post 224/20 in 64.3 overs. Mumbai then picked three early scalps of Vidarbha.

Start

Shaw and Lalwani add a solid 81-run stand

Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 81 runs in 20 overs. It was a positive start for Mumbai as Shaw and Lalwani didn't miss out on scoring opportunities. Vidarbha bowlers erred in their length and line. Lalwani scored 37 from 64 balls, slamming four fours. In the last ball of the 20th over, Yash Thakur dismissed Lalwani, deriving an edge.

Shaw

Shaw misses out on a fifty

Shaw was Mumbai's bright spot as he dazzled in a 63-ball 46. He smashed five fours. However, right after Lalwani's dismissal, Shaw too perished. He was sent back by spinner Harsh Dubey in the 23rd over. Shaw went for a slogsweep and missed the ball that took a sharp turn and castled him. Shaw has 440 runs this season at 55 from eight innings.

Information

Mumbai suffer a big collapse

Mumbai were 81/0 before Lalwani departed. Soon, Ajinkya Rahane's side was in tatters. Vidarbha were all over Mumbai, reducing them to 111/6. Mumbai lost six wickets for 30 runs in 18.4 overs.

Failures

Rahane's sorry campaign continues

Mumbai skipper Rahane's dismal 2024 Ranji season continued. He scored a paltry 7 from 35 deliveries. Dubey dismissed the veteran. Rahane's scores in this season's Ranji read as 0, 16, 8, 9, 1, 56*, 22, 3, 0, 19, 7. Seven times he has been dismissed in single digits across 11 innings.

Information

Iyer falters with the bat

Shreyas Iyer, who lost his BCCI contract recently, besides being dropped from the Indian Test squad during the England series, fired blanks. He managed seven from 15 balls. A short ball by Umesh Yadav had Iyer in all sorts of trouble.

Shardul

A stunning knock from Shardul

Shardul made his bat talk yet again as the Mumbai all-rounder smoked a fiery half-century. With the help of eight fours and three sixes, he scored 75 off 69 balls. Notably, he smoked a match-winning 109 in the semi-final game against Tamil Nadu. Playing his 82nd First-Class match, Shardul has raced to 1,949 runs at an average of around 20 (50s: 12).

Bowling

13 wickets fall on Day 1

For Vidarbha, Umesh picked 2/43 from 13.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Dubey was sensational. He recorded 3/62 from a total of 20 overs. Meanwhile, Yash got 3/54 from 11 overs. He was expensive but picked wickets. Meanwhile, Aditya Thakare claimed 1/36. For Mumbai, Shardul dismissed Dhruv Shorey to hand Mumbai their first wicket. Dhawal Kulkarni then sent Aman Mokhade and Karun Nair back.