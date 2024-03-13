Next Article

Delhi Capitals finished atop the WPL 2024 standings

WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals thrash Gujarat Giants to reach final

By Parth Dhall 11:58 pm Mar 13, 202411:58 pm

What's the story The 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) league stage is done and dusted. Delhi Capitals (DC) finished atop the standings after beating Gujarat Giants in their final league encounter. The Capitals successfully chased down 127, with Shafali Verma (71) and Jemimah Rodrigues (38*) getting them home. Top-placed DC have reached the finals, while Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash in the Eliminator.

A look at match summary

GG lost wickets in quick succession, electing to bat. Laura Wolvaardt (7), Beth Mooney (0), and Dayalan Hemalatha (4) departed in single figures. GG, who were down to 48/5, crawled their way to 126/9 with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (21), Bharati Fulmali (42), and Kathryn Bryce (28*). In response, DC skipper Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey departed early. Shafali and Rodrigues saw them through.

Shafali slams her fifth WPL fifty

Shafali and Lanning gave DC another blistering start. However, the DC skipper departed after scoring four boundaries, with a run-out ending her stay. Shafali's onslaught continued even though DC lost Capsey for a duck.The former then joined Rodrigues and nearly took DC to the finish line. Shafali smashed a 37-ball 71 (7 fours and 5 sixes). It was her fifth half-century in the WPL.

Another fine knock from Rodrigues

Rodrigues, who smashed a blazing 58 against RCB, continued her fine form. She assisted Shafali in the run-chase with an unbeaten 38 off 28 balls. The tally included four boundaries and a six.

DC reach final; MI await RCB in Eliminator

Earlier this month, DC became the second side to reach the playoffs after MI. The Capitals finished atop, as the league stage came to an end. They plundered 12 points with six wins from eight encounters. MI, who accumulated 10 points, will take on third-placed RCB in the Eliminator. The winner of this clash will face DC in the all-important final.

Third player to reach 500 WPL runs

In 17 WPL games, Shafali has raced past 500 runs (517). She was bought by the Capitals for Rs. 2 crore ahead of the inaugural WPL edition. Shafali has become the third player to touch the 500-run mark in the WPL. She joins Lanning and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur on this list. While Lanning leads the runs column (653), Harmanpreet follows Shafali with 516 runs.

Marizanne Kapp shines for DC

Marizanne Kapp, who started the proceedings for DC, was the pick of their bowlers in the match. She took two wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani also snapped up two wickets each.