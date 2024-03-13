Next Article

Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 10:18 pm Mar 13, 202410:18 pm

What's the story England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to his grandmother's demise. Brook, in a heartfelt post on X, informed that he lost his grandmother in February this year, and he wants to be with his family. The English batter also withdrew from the recently-concluded India-England Test series after taking part in a pre-tour training camp.

DC bought Brook in IPL 2024 auction

Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs. 4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. The right-handed batter represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 190 runs at 21.11. He slammed a century as well. Notably, SRH shelled out Rs. 13.25 crore for Brook last season. They went on to pip Rajasthan Royals for this deal.