Wanindu Hasaranga has featured in just four Tests

SL spinner Wanindu Hasaranga comes out of Test retirement: Details

By Parth Dhall 10:40 pm Mar 18, 202410:40 pm

What's the story In a major development, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has taken a U-turn from his Test retirement. Hasaranga returns to the Test setup and has been named in the 17-man squad for the two-match series in Bangladesh. The Lankan leg-spinner announced his retirement from the format in August last year in order to focus on white-ball cricket. Here are further details.

Career

A look at his Test numbers

While Hasaranga has been top-notch in limited-overs cricket, he has been ineffective in the four Tests that he played. In four matches, he scalped only four wickets at a poor average of 100.75. With the bat, he struck a fifty in South Africa. The all-rounder could only manage 196 runs in those four matches at an average of 28.

Information

Terrific numbers in First-Class cricket

Hasaranga has great First-Class numbers. In 44 FC matches, the leg spinner snapped up 102 wickets at 27.66. His tally includes seven fifers. With the bat, Hasaranga scored 2,657 runs at 39.65. The dasher slammed 19 fifties and three tons.

Exploits

His exploits in white-ball cricket

Hasaranga is the second-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. He owns with 104 scalps in 65 T20Is with an economy of 6.84. The leg-spinner is only behind Lasith Malinga (107) in terms of T20I wickets. Hasaranga has also proven his mettle in ODI cricket. He has tallied 84 wickets in 54 ODIs at an average of 26.11 (Economy rate of 5.10).

Squad, schedule

SL Test squad for Bangladesh series

SL Test squad for Bangladesh series: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, and Chamika Gunasekara. Sylher will host the first Test, starting March 22, while the second match will be played in Chattogram from March 30.

IPL

Hasaranga could miss first few IPL games

As mentioned, the Test series will be held between March 22 and April 3. As a result, Hasaranga could miss his first few games in the impending Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 22. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will miss his services after bagging him for Rs. 1.5 crore. The Orange Army will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener on March 23.