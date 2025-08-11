West Zone boast most Duleep Trophy titles: Decoding stats

The Duleep Trophy 2025, India's premier First-Class domestic red-ball cricket championship, will begin on August 28. West Zone are among the teams to watch out for as they boast prominent names like Yashasvi Jaiswal , Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad . It must be noted that West Zone are the most successful team in Duleep Trophy history, having attained the title 19 times. Here are further details.

Trophies 19 titles across 55 editions A total of 55 Duleep Trophy editions have been conducted in the zonal format with West Zone tasting the glory 19 times. Notably, they won three of the first four editions, having shared the third season's title with South Zone. Meanwhile, North Zone (18) trail WEZ in terms of Duleep Trophy titles. South Zone (13) is the only other side with more than seven trophies.

Information Most final appearances as well WEZ's tally of 33 Duleep Trophy final appearances is also the most for any team. NOZ (26), SOZ (23), and Central Zone (16) are the other sides with 10-plus appearances in the summit clash. Having played 108 games in the competition so far, WEZ own 56 wins, 33 defeats, and 19 draws. The only other side with 50-plus victories is NOZ (51).

Performers Here are the top batters West Zone's Wasim Jaffer continues to be the highest run-getter in Duleep Trophy history, having smashed 2,545 runs from 30 games at 55.32 (100s: 8, 50s: 13). WEZ's Anshuman Gaekwad (2,004 at 52.73) is also one of the three batters with 2,000-plus Duleep Trophy runs. However, his tally of nine Duleep Trophy hundreds is the most for any player.

Information Who took the most wickets for WEZ? Former leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule, who also represented WEZ, is among the two bowlers with 100-plus Duleep Trophy wickets. He claimed 112 scalps from 30 matches at 26.76 with the help of four fifers.

Information Do you know? Two of the three highest team totals in Duleep Trophy history belong to WEZ. They made 769/10 vs North Zone in 2010 747/10 vs South Zone in 1991. Interestingly, the highest Duleep Trophy total was also made against WEZ as North Zone smashed 868/10 against them in 1987.

Schedule West Zone to take on South Zone in semi-finals West Zone have already made it to the semi-finals of this year's edition of the Duleep Trophy. They will be seen in action from September 4, taking on South Zone, who have also advanced directly to the semis. The other quarter-final matches will see North Zone take on East Zone and Central Zone face off against North East Zone, starting August 28.