South African bowlers with best T20I figures vs Australia

Kwena Maphaka has etched his name in history by becoming the first South African to take a four-wicket haul against Australia in T20Is. The 19-year-old achieved this feat during the first T20I in Darwin on Sunday. Despite South Africa's loss, Maphaka's exceptional bowling performance of 4/20 in four overs was a highlight of the match. On this note, let's look at the SA bowlers with the best figures versus Australia in T20Is.

#1 Kwena Maphaka - 4/20 in Darwin, 2025 SA introduced Maphaka as their fourth-change bowler in the seventh over. The seamer lived up to the expectation, cleaning up Mitchell Owen. He then dismissed Ben Dwarshuis, the dangerous Tim David, and Adam Zampa as the hosts were bowled out for 178 in 20 overs. Though Maphaka's 4/20 from four overs made him the youngest pacer from a full member nation to take a four-wicket haul in T20Is, SA lost the duel by 17 runs.

#2 Kyle Abbott - 3/21 in Adelaide, 2014 Kyle Abbott is one of the three bowlers who share the second spot on this list. His 3/21 from four overs in the 2014 Adelaide affair restricted the hosts to 144/6. The likes of Shane Watson, Nathan Reardon, and Ben Cutting were his victims as South Africa eventually won by seven wickets, with six balls to spare.

#3 David Wiese - 3/21 in Sydney, 2014 Exactly four days after Abbott's aforementioned spell, David Wiese showcased his brilliance in Sydney and recorded 3/21 from four overs. He removed the dangerous Aaron Finch to draw the first blood before removing Nic Maddinson and Pat Cummins. Despite his brilliance, the Aussies accomplished the 146-run target in the penultimate ball of the game.