Andre Russell has smashed 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Decoding batters with most sixes in T20 cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:09 am Mar 24, 202411:09 am

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders have made a winning start to their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign as they narrowly defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs on Saturday. Andre Russell was instrumental to KKR's triumph as he scored a whirlwind 25-ball 64*. His knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. Here we decode the top-five batters with the most T20 sixes.

#5

Alex Hales - 494 sixes

Former England international Alex Hales holds the fifth spot on the list, having hammered 494 sixes in 449 T20 games. He boasts 12,319 runs in the format at a tremendous strike rate of 146.39. 70 of his maximums have come for England in T20I cricket. He has tallied 107 maximums in the Big Bash League. In the T20 Blast, he has hammered 184 maximums.

#4

Colin Munro - 548 sixes

At number four, we have New Zealand star Colin Munro, who has cleared the ropes 548 times across 428 T20 matches. He tallies 10,961 runs in the format, striking at 141.25. While he owns 107 sixes in T20Is, 108 of his maximums have come in the Caribbean Premier League. Munro has 62 and 61 sixes in the T20 Blast and BBL, respectively.

#3

Andre Russell - 675 sixes

Russell's seven sixes against SRH took him to 675 career sixes in the 20-over format. Having played 483 T20 matches, Russell has scored 8,273 runs at a stunning strike rate of 169.87. Meanwhile, he now tallies 200 maximums in IPL. 141 of his sixes have come in CPL. The dasher has cleared the ropes 81 times in T20Is.

#2

Kieron Pollard - 860 sixes

Russell's former WI teammate Kieron Pollard has hammered 860 maximums in the 20-over format. Having played 660 games, he is the third-highest run-getter in T20 history with 12,900 runs (SR: 150.98). Notably, he is the most-capped player in T20 cricket. While he owns 172 maximums in CPL, Pollard finished his IPL career with 223 maximums. He smoked 99 sixes in T20Is.

#1

Chris Gayle - 1,056 sixes

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle tops this elite list, having gone over the ropes 1,056 times. He is also the highest run-getter in T20s with 14,562 runs (SR: 144.75). While his tally of 357 IPL sixes is the highest for any player, he owns the joint-second-most sixes in CPL (172). Gayle cleared the fence 124 times in T20I cricket for WI.