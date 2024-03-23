Next Article

Andre Russell has smashed 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Andre Russell gets to 200 IPL sixes with whirlwind half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 09:41 pm Mar 23, 202409:41 pm

What's the story Andre Russell has smashed 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Russell achieved the mark in match number 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday in Kolkata. Russell brought up a 20-ball half-century versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad before ending up with a score of 25-ball 64*, helping KKR score 208/7 in 20 overs.

Russell shows his strength against SRH

Russell came in after the departure of Phil Salt, who hit 54 on his KKR debut. Russell took a few balls and then broke loose. He dispatched what was thrown at him and sent SRH into a shell. In the 19th over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smacked for 26 runs. Russell showed his might and was involved in a massive stand alongside Rinku Singh.

Russell smashes his maiden fifty versus SRH

Russell's knock was laced with three fours and seven sixes. His strike read 256. He smashed his maiden fifty versus SRH. Before this, he had three unbeaten scores of exactly 49 versus the Orange Army. In 106 matches for KKR, Russell owns 2,268 runs at 30.64 (SR: 176.49). Overall, Russell has 2,326 runs at 29.82 (SR: 175.54). He smashed his 11th IPL fifty.

Ninth batter in IPL history with 200-plus sixes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell now has 200 IPL sixes, including 197 for KKR. He has also struck 153 fours. Russell is now the ninth player in IPL history to smack 200-plus sixes. Russell also owns 153 fours, including 150 for KKR.

Batters with 200-plus sixes in the Indian Premier League

List of batters with 200-plus sixes in the IPL. 357 - Chris Gayle (141 innings) 257 - Rohit Sharma (238 innings) 251 - AB de Villiers (170 innings) 239 - MS Dhoni (218 innings) 235 - Virat Kohli (230 innings) 228 - David Warner (177 innings) 223 - Kieron Pollard (171 innings) 203 - Suresh Raina (200 innings) 200* - Andre Russell (97 innings)

675 career sixes in 20 overs cricket

Playing his 483rd match in the 20-over format, Russell has scored 8,273 runs at an average of over 27. He hit his 31st fifty in addition to two centuries. Russell's seven sixes tonight takes him to 675 career sixes in the 20-over format.