David Willey will miss the start of the Indian Premier League 2024 season (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

IPL 2024, David Willey to miss start of season: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 08:03 pm Mar 20, 202408:03 pm

What's the story David Willey will miss the start of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Willey, who is set to play for the Lucknow Super Giants, will be absent due to personal reasons. The English left-arm seamer spent the last two IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was signed at his base price of Rs. 2 crore at December's auction in Dubai. Here's more.

Willey

Willey is unavailable for the start of the season

Head coach Justin Langer has revealed that Willey would not be available for the start of the season, after spending the last two months on the road. Willey represented Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Multan Sultans in the ILT20 and the PSL respectively. As per ESPNcricinfo, Willey has not yet been replaced in the squad and could yet travel to India at some stage.

Blow

Second major blow for LSG

LSG had earlier seen Englishman Mark Wood pull out of the IPL for the 2024 season after the ECB decided to hand him a rest, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. Wood was replaced by West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph. However, Joseph doesn't have much experience in the 20-over format. He had a dream debut in the Australia Test series and grabbed attention.

Words

We lack some experience, says Langer

"With Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won't be coming now either, that means we lack some experience," Langer said. "But what I've also seen in the last couple of days is that we have enormous talent. Some of our guys have had some injuries but they all look very fit at the moment," he added.

Numbers

Willey managed 15 scalps in the PSL 2024 season

Willey played 43 T20Is for England, claiming 51 scalps at 23.13. In 73 ODIs, the left-arm pacer snapped up 100 wickets at 29.75. Overall in 292 T20 matches, Willey has managed 295 scalps at 22.94. He was recently seen playing in the PSL where he managed 15 scalps from 11 matches at 20.4. He took 1/15 in the PSL final.

Information

Willey has only played 11 matches in the IPL

Willey has played a handful of 11 matches in the IPL. He made his debut in the competition in 2018. He was next seen in 2022 and 2023 respectively. He owns 6 wickets at 45.33