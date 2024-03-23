Next Article

Phil Salt smashes half-century on KKR debut: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Mar 23, 202409:08 pm

What's the story England's Phil Salt smashed a valiant half-century on his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday in Kolkata. Having been overlooked at the 2024 IPL auction in December, Salt joined KKR as a replacement player for opener Jason Roy. He hit a sparkling 54-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A gutsy 54 from Salt's blade

Salt was solid at the top, launching Marco Jansen for three straight sixes in the second over. SRH fought back and had KKR under the cosh at 51/4. However, Salt found company in Ramandeep Singh and added 54 runs. He got to his fifty thereafter with a four before being dismissed in the 14th over by Mayank Markande. It was a gutsy effort.

Salt hammers his third IPL fifty

Salt's 54 was laced with three fours and three sixes (SR: 135). In 10 IPL matches, Salt has raced to 272 runs at 30.22 (SR: 157.23). Salt made his IPL debut in the 2023 IPL season. He scored 218 runs from nine matches for the Delhi Capitals at 27.25. He struck at 163.91. Salt smoked his third IPL fifty.

33rd fifty in the 20-over format for Salt

Overall, in the 20-over format, Salt has accumulated 5,362 runs at an average of over 25 from 229 matches. He registered his 33rd fifty in the format in addition to two centuries.