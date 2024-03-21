Next Article

Matheesha Pathirana took 19 wickets in IPL 2023

Matheesha Pathirana to miss start of IPL 2024: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 02:08 pm Mar 21, 202402:08 pm

What's the story In a blow to Chennai Super Kings, pacer Matheesha Pathirana will miss the start of the 2024 Indian Premier League season due to a hamstring injury. The young Sri Lankan bowler suffered the injury during the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this month. He could not complete his his spell. Pathirana has been undergoing rehabilitation with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) physio.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pathirana has been pivotal to CSK's bowling attack in the IPL. The Super Kings will miss his services in the initial few matches. The 21-year-old, who sustained in the injury in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh, missed the series decider. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana can only join the CSK squad after getting clearance from the Lankan cricket board.

Impact

Impact of Pathirana's absence

Pathirana is CSK's second casualty after New Zealand's Devon Conway. The latter, who partners Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, has been sidelined until May with a thumb injury. Besides, Pathirana has emerged as CSK's designated death bowler. His propensity to bowl yorkers has been a boon. The pacer with a slingy action took the most death-over wickets in IPL 2023 (18 in 12 innings).

Stats

Pathirana's stats in IPL

Pathirana is a burgeoning talent in Sri Lankan cricket. He replaced New Zealand pacer Adam Milne in the CSK squad midway through the IPL 2022 season. While he played just two games in IPL 2022, Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought the best out of him a season later. Pathirana picked up 19 wickets from 12 games at an incredible average of 19.53.

Information

Youngest overseas player to win IPL

Pathirana played a crucial role in CSK's title-winning campaign in 2023. His Malinga-like bowling action troubled the batters throughout the IPL 2023. At 20 years and 162 days, he became the youngest overseas player to win the cash-rich league.

Replacement

What are the options?

As per CSK's team combination, Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman is likely to replace Pathirana for the first few games. CSK's Probable XI for their opening game: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Mustafizur Rahman.