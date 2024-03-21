Next Article

The Royals finished fifth in IPL 2023

IPL 2024: What can be RR's Playing XI for opener?

By Parth Dhall 03:37 pm Mar 21, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals (RR), the runners-up of the 2022 Indian Premier League season, made a dream start to their campaign last season. They faltered in the second half and eventually missed the playoff berth. The Royals now eye a comeback under the leadership of Sanju Samson. They will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 opener. Have a look at their Probable XI.

Openers

Jaiswal, Buttler will continue to open

RR's batting line-up was majorly carried by their top four in IPL 2023. While Yashasvi Jaiswal made merry with the bat, his opening partner Jos Buttler and skipper Samson complemented him. Jaiswal became the first uncapped Indian player to touch the 600-run mark in an IPL season. The Indian batter along with Buttler will continue to open the innings for RR in IPL 2024.

Batters

A solid middle order

Samson, who amassed 362 runs at a strike rate of 153.39 last year, will come in at number three. His ability to both anchor and accelerate is a plus for RR. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, and Riyan Parag form RR's middle order. RR bought the talented Powell for Rs. 7.4 crore, while Jurel can go the distance with his current form.

Information

What about the finisher's role?

One of the major concerns for the Royals in the upcoming IPL season could be finishing. Although Hetmyer, Powell, and Riyan could do the job, consistency would be the key. Their lower middle order might falter.

Bowlers

Avesh, Boult will share the new ball

RR traded in Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants and allowed Devdutt Padikkal to move the other way. The Indian pacer will share the new ball with Trent Boult, who masters the Powerplay. Yuzvendra Chahal, RR's highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, will be their frontline spinner alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. The bowling skills of Riyan (spinner) and Powell (medium-pacer) will also come in handy.

Information

RR's Probable XI for LSG match

RR's Probable XI for LSG match: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.