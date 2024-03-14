Next Article

By Parth Dhall 08:29 pm Mar 14, 202408:29 pm

What's the story The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be up and running on March 22, with reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clashing. Every season, the cash-rich league sees several Indian pacers make a mark. Notably, the top-two wicket-takers in IPL 2023 were pacers. We take a look at five Indian pacers who could shine in the impending season.

#1

Umesh Yadav - Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans, the 2022 IPL champions, signed veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for the impending edition. Umesh has represented multiple IPL franchises and has 136 wickets to his name. The right-arm seamer could play a crucial role for GT as their strike bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out (ankle surgery). Umesh could be the perfect replacement as he has the required experience.

#2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been spearheading Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace attack for a decade now. He owns 170 IPL scalps (146 for SRH). The two-time Purple Cap winner owns the most Powerplay wickets. Bhuvneshwar, who hasn't played for India in over a year, would want to prove a point. He recently recorded his career-best First-Class figures (8/41) for UP against Bengal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy.

#3

Akash Deep - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengal pacer Akash Deep was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2022. In two seasons, he has taken six wickets from seven games. Earlier this year, Akash received his maiden international cap in the Ranchi Test against England. His impeccable line and length with the new ball grabbed eyeballs. Akash was the second-highest wicket-taker for Bengal in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

#4

Mukesh Kumar - Delhi Capitals

Another Bengal pacer, Mukesh Kumar has been in sublime form in the domestic circuit. He took a match haul of 10 wickets in his only Ranji Trophy match this year (4/18 and 6/32 vs Bihar). Mukesh made his international debut last year and represented India across formats within a fortnight. Like last season, Mukesh will ply his trade for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

#5

Avesh Khan - Rajasthan Royals

Indian pacer Avesh Khan made waves in the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final for Vidarbha against Madhya Pradesh. The right-arm pacer took four wickets in the first innings. He was also picked for the England Test series before getting released. Avesh, who owns 55 IPL wickets, will ply his trade for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. The Royals traded him in from Lucknow Super Giants.