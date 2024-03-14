Next Article

Decoding the journey of Delhi Capitals to 2024 WPL final

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Delhi Capitals have already booked their berth in the 2024 Women's Premier League final. This will be their second successive finale in two seasons of the premier T20 competition. On Wednesday, DC Women beat Gujarat Giants to reach the final. They will await the winner of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here we decode DC's journey this season.



DC finished atop the league table

In the five-team tournament, DC claimed six wins and suffered two defeats from 8 matches to finish atop. They accumulated 12 points with an NRR of +1.198. MI and RCB finished second and third respectively.



DC's summary in WPL 2024

MI beat DC by four wickets in the WPL 2024 opener. DC beat UP Warriorz by nine wickets in their second encounter. Successive 25-run wins followed for DC against RCB and GG next. This was followed by a 29-run win against MI. UP Warriorz stunned DC by 1 run in their sixth match. DC beat RCB and GG in their final two matches.



Meg Lanning has been DC's finest performer with the bat

Skipper Meg Lanning has been the top performer in this season's WPL. For the second successive campaign, Lanning is the top scorer in the competition. In 8 matches this season, Lanning owns 308 runs at 38.5. Her strike rate reads a modest 125.2. She owns 4 fifties with a best of 60. Lanning has smashed the most fours (44).



Shafali and Rodrigues have done a reasonable job

Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have contributed with 265 and 235 runs respectively. Shafali owns three fifties, along with smashing the highest number of sixes (17). Rodrigues owns two fifties. Their strike rates worth 155.88 and 155.62 are commendable.



Kapp and Jonassen have claimed 11 scalps each

2024 edition of the WPL has witnessed DC's Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen claim 11 wickets each. It's the joint-best tally alongside Sophie Ecclestone of UPW. Kapp averages 14.18 from six matches. Her economy rate reads a solid 6.50. Meanwhile, Jonassen averaged 15.09 with the ball. Her economy rate is worth 7.21.



Key numbers for DC Women

DC and GG are the two teams this season with two 190-plus team totals. DC smashed 194/5 versus RCB Women and 192/4 versus MI Women. Shafali and Lanning hold the second-highest partnership for the first wicket this season. The duo added 119 runs versus UPW.

