Meg Lanning hammered her fifth WPL fifty (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

Meg Lanning surpasses 500 runs in WPL: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:21 pm Mar 05, 202409:21 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning continued her dominant form as she smoked a cracking half-century against Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Women's Premier League in Delhi. Lanning slammed her fifth WPL fifty and third of the ongoing season. The former Australia skipper hammered a 38-ball 53. She forged three crucial partnerships before getting dismissed. DC were 114/3 when Lanning departed.

Knock

An authoritative knock from Lanning

Lanning looked in complete control right from the outset. Initially, she rotated the strike and allowed Shafali Verma to explode. She added 31 runs with Alice Capsey before changing gears after the latter's departure. She was the aggressor in her 35-run stand with Jemimah Rodrigues. Her 53-run knock was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Lanning was dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar.

WPL 2024

Third half-century of the 2024 WPL

Lanning has continued to showcase her credentials with the bat. Her first fifty this season came against the UP Warriorz as she helped DC chase down 120. She then hammered her next fifty in the preceding match against Gujarat Giants. Lanning compiled two fifties last season as she finished as the leading run-getter (345 runs).

Runs

First player to surpass 500 runs in the WPL

Courtesy of the knock, Lanning has surpassed 500 runs (546) in the WPL. She only needed seven runs to achieve the landmark coming into the game. She has also surpassed 200 runs in the 2024 WPL (201) and is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing campaign. Lanning is only behind Smriti Mandhana's tally of 219 runs.

Information

DC manage 192/4 against MI

Lanning's 53 and Jemimah Rodrigues's 33-ball 69* helped DC Women post a strong score of 192/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar claimed 1/20 for the Mumbai Women.