Nathan Lyon claims match 10-fer versus NZ, attains these feats

What's the story Nathan Lyon delivered a stellar spell as Australia tamed New Zealand by 172 runs in the opening Test in Wellington. After claiming four wickets in his first outing, the off-spinner claimed six wickets in the fourth innings to claim his fifth 10-wicket match haul. Meanwhile, the veteran off-spinner claimed his third Test fifer against the Kiwis. Here are his stats.

A sensational fourth-innings spell

Chasing 369 for victory, NZ were off to a poor start as Lyon dismissed veterans Tom Latham (8) and Kane Williamson (9) cheaply. On Day 4 morning, he dismissed the well-set Rachin Ravindra (59) and Tom Blundell (0) in one over to dent the Kiwis even further. The dashing Glenn Phillips (1) and Tim Southee (7) were his final two victims.

Lyon goes past Walsh

Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers in both innings as he claimed 4/43 and 6/65. His match figures read 10/108. The veteran has raced to 527 wickets in 128 Tests, averaging 30.35. He has scalped 24 Test fifers and five match 10-wicket hauls. With his third wicket, Lyon went past Walsh (519) to become the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Lyon vs NZ

Stellar numbers against New Zealand

Lyon registered his best innings and match figures against NZ. Playing his 11th Test against NZ, Lyon has raced to 60 wickets at a stunning average of 18.90. He owns the fifth-best average among bowlers with at least 50 wickets against NZ. Meanwhile, Lyon now owns three fifers against NZ. On NZ soil, he has raced to 20 wickets across three Tests at 16.70.

Do you know?

Lyon became the first Aussie spinner to claim a six-wicket haul in NZ. Bill O'Reilly, Shane Warne, and Kerry O'Keeffe are the only other Aussie spinners with Test fifers in the nation. Meanwhile, Lyon's match figures of 10/108 are now the sixth-best for a visiting spinner in NZ. No other Aussie spinner has taken more than eight wickets in a Test in a nation.

How did the game pan out?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369 for victory, the Kiwis were folded for 196. Lyon took six wickets. Rachin Ravindra's 59 went in vain.