What's the story Middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford starred in West Indies' historic win over Australia in the 3rd and final T20I in Perth. Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 67 as the Windies scored in excess of 200 runs for the third successive game. He slammed his maiden T20I half-century. Rutherford also shared a century stand with Andre Russell (71). Australia, while chasing 221, were restricted to 183/5.

A counter-attacking knock

Rutherford came to the middle after WI slumped to 72/4. Roston Chase earlier lifted them from 17/3 with a 20-ball 37. However, WI lost Chase and skipper Rovman Powell in quick succession. Rutherford then joined forces with Russell, launching a befitting counter-attack. The former slammed an unbeaten 67(40), a knock laced with 5 fours and as many sixes. It was his maiden T20I fifty.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, WI touched the 200-run mark for the third consecutive T20I. They started poorly and were tottering on 79/5 at one stage. However, Rutherford (67*) and Russell (71) propelled the Caribbeans past 200. Xavier Bartlett took two wickets. In response, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner took Australia to a flier. Australia fell short despite Warner's exploits, while Tim David's 19-ball 41* stood out.

A look at his T20 career

Rutherford, playing his 12th T20I, has raced past 200 runs in the format. He owns 212 runs at an average of 23.55. While Rutherford strikes at a staggering 153.62, he has slammed 15 sixes and 14 fours so far. Over 100 of his T20I runs have come in home conditions. Overall, Rutherford has more than 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

A first in T20I cricket

Rutherford and Russell shared a 139-run stand, now the highest sixth-wicket stand in T20I cricket. As per Kausthub Gudipati, this was the first instance of both number six and seven batters scoring fifties in a T20I innings.