IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of CSK's pace attack

Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champions. The side has further strengthened its squad with some brilliant buys at the auction. They broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell before getting Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur under their estimated bids. Here we decode the key stats of CSK's pace attack.

Composition of CSK's pace attack

Deepak Chahar will continue to lead CSK's pace unit. Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary are the other Indian pacers in the squad. All-rounder Shivam Dube can also roll his arm over. Notably, Choudhary missed the last season due to fitness issues. Newly recruited Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana are the foreign pacers in the squad.

Chahar has been sensational in powerplay

71 of Chahar's 72 IPL wickets have come in CSK colors at 26.81. His economy reads 7.84. His tally of 53 powerplay wickets at 29.18 is the joint-third most for any bowler in the tournament. The pacer has seven and 12 wickets in the middle (7-15) and death (16-20) overs, respectively. Overall, the pacer owns 162 T20 scalps at 23.58.

Shardul is back for CSK

Shardul, who has rejoined the CSK squad, owns 89 IPL scalps at 28.76 (ER: 9.16). In CSK colors, he has returned with 55 scalps at 27.52. While he has taken 22 powerplay wickets in IPL, 41 of his scalps have come in the death overs. In the middle overs, he has taken 26 wickets. The pace-bowling all-rounder overall owns 169 T20 scalps at 25.95.

Deshpande enjoyed a dream season last year

With 21 scalps, Deshpande was CSK's highest wicket-taker last season. Overall, he owns 25 IPL scalps at 32.76 (ER: 10.13). The young pacer has scalped eight, five, and 12 wickets in the powerplay, middle, and death overs respectively. He has so far taken 99 wickets in the 20-over format at 20.66. Meanwhile, Dube, who owns four IPL scalps, has 45 T20 wickets at 31.82.

Here are the other Indian bowlers

Hangargekar and Simarjeet have scalped three and four IPL wickets, respectively, so far. While the former owns just 10 T20 scalps at 36.60, Simarjeet owns 28 wickets at 22.35. Meanwhile, all of Choudhary's 16 IPL scalps came in the 2022 season at 26.50. 11 of his scalps came in the powerplay at 24.81. Overall, he boasts 32 T20 wickets at 26.31.

Mustafizur and Pathirana's numbers

Mustafizur owns 47 IPL scalps at 30.72. 26 of his wickets have come in death overs at 26.34. He owns nine and 12 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, the experienced pacer boasts 286 T20 wickets at 21.57. 18 of Pathirana's 21 IPL scalps have come in the death overs at 14.61. Overall, he owns 44 T20 wickets at 22.72.