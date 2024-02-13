Imran Tahir took a fifer in the BPL

Imran Tahir becomes fourth bowler to complete 500 T20 wickets

By Parth Dhall 10:58 pm Feb 13, 202410:58 pm

What's the story South Africa's veteran spinner Imran Tahir has completed 500 wickets in T20 cricket. The 44-year-old reached the landmark playing for Rangpur Riders against Khulna Tigers in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tahir took a five-wicket haul as the Riders went on defend 219. The leg-spinner has become only the fourth player to enter the 500-wicket club in T20s. Here are the stats.

Record

Tahir enters an elite club

Tahir is only behind Dwayne Bravo (624), Rashid Khan (556), and Sunil Narine (532) in terms of T20 wickets. This means he is only the second leg-spinner after Rashid to take 500 wickets in the shortest format (overall). Narine is the only other spinner with this feat. Shakib Al Hasan is Tahir's closest rival with over 470 T20 scalps.

T20Is

63 wickets in T20 Internationals

As many as 63 of Tahir's T20 wickets have come in internationals. He has played 38 matches in the format and averages an incredible 15.04. Tahir has a decent economy rate of 6.73 and owns two five-wicket hauls in the format. Only Tabraiz Shamsi (78) and Dale Steyn (64) has more wickets than Tahir in T20I cricket.

Spell

Fourth fifer in T20s

Tahir was the pick of Riders' bowlers as they bowled out the Tigers for 141. He took five wickets for just 26 runs in four overs. His compatriot Shakib snapped up two wickets. Tahir recorded his fourth fifer in T20 cricket, joining Rashid in this regard. The former also has 10 hauls of four wickets.

IPL

Over 80 wickets in IPL

Tahir was a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was vital to Chennai Super Kings' success in the tournament. The wrist-spinner has also represented Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiants in the tournament. Tahir has snapped up 82 wickets from 59 matches at a remarkable average of 20.76 in the cash-rich league.