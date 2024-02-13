Rutherford and Russell helped WI beat Australia in Perth

Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell record highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is

What's the story West Indies claimed a historic win over Australia in the third and final T20I. Although the visitors lost the series, they firmly dominated the Aussies in Perth. The Caribbeans successfully defended 220/6, restricting Australia to 173/5. Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell shared a century-plus partnership. They now have the highest sixth-wicket stand in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

A counter-attacking knock from Rutherford

Rutherford came to the middle after WI slumped to 72/4. Roston Chase earlier lifted them from 17/3 with a 20-ball 37. However, WI lost Chase and skipper Rovman Powell in quick succession. Rutherford then joined forces with Russell, launching a befitting counter-attack. The former slammed an unbeaten 67(40), a knock laced with 5 fours and as many sixes. It was his maiden T20I fifty.

Russell goes all out

Star all-rounder Russell was at his absolute best in his 29-ball 71. He slammed 4 fours and 7 maximums. Russell came down hard on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who went on to concede 65 runs in four overs. The Caribbean all-rounder took Zampa to the cleaners several times. Russell scored his third half-century in the shortest international format.

Rutherford, Russell enter record books

Rutherford and Russell added 139 runs off 67 balls. This is now the highest-ever partnership for the sixth wicket in T20Is. The previous-highest stand (among Full Members) in this regard was between Australia's Michael Hussey and Cameron White (101* vs SL, 2010). PNG's TP Ura and N Vanua form the only other pair with a century-plus sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is (115 vs Singapore, 2022).

A first in the format

As per cricket statistican Kausthub Gudipati, this was the first-ever instance of both number six and seven batters scoring fifties in a T20I innings. While Rutherford struck at 167.50, Russell's strike rate went past 240.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, WI touched the 200-run mark for the third consecutive T20I. They started poorly and were tottering on 79/5 at one stage. However, Rutherford (67*) and Russell (71) propelled the Caribbeans past 200. Xavier Bartlett took two wickets. In response, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner took Australia to a flier. Australia fell short despite Warner's exploits, while Tim David's 19-ball 41* stood out.