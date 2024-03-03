Next Article

Lyon claimed 10 wickets in the match (Source: X/@ICC)

1st Test: Lyon, Green power Australia to triumph over NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:33 am Mar 03, 202411:33 am

What's the story Australia have thrashed hosts New Zealand by 172 runs in the opening Test in Wellington to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. While Cameron Green stood out with a magnificent 174* with the bat in the first innings, Nathan Lyon claimed 10 wickets in the game. For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips's all-round efforts went in vain. Here are the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Phillips made 71. Phillips claimed his maiden Test fifer as Australia managed 164 in their second outing. Chasing 369 for victory, the Kiwis were folded for 196. Lyon took six wickets. Rachin Ravindra's 59 went in vain.

Green

Career-best score for Green

Green made an unbeaten on 174 off 275 balls in the first innings. He contributed with 34 runs in his second outing. The young all-rounder has raced to 1,347 Test runs at an average of 36.8. This was his second Test ton as he also owns six fifties. Green's career-best 174* is now the second-highest unbeaten score by an Australian batter in New Zealand.

Stand

Highest 10th-wicket partnership against New Zealand

Green and Josh Hazlewood added 116 runs for the 10th wicket in the first innings. This is now the highest last-wicket stand against NZ in Tests. They went past compatriots Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath, who added 114 runs in the 2004 Brisbane Test. Green and Hazlewood also recorded the fourth-highest 10th-wicket partnership for Australia in the longest format.

Henry

Fifer for Henry

Matt Henry was the pick of the NZ bowlers in the first innings as he claimed 5/70. He took three more wickets in his second outing (3/36). He claimed his second Test fifer. The pacer has now raced to 86 Test wickets at 33.93. He now boasts 12 Test scalps against Australia at 45.50. Henry also completed 450 First-Class wickets (now 451).

Phillips

Third Test fifty for Phillips

NZ's first-innings total would have been even lower had Phillips contributed with a 70-ball 71 (13 fours). This was Phillips's third Test fifty as he has raced to 348 runs at 38.66. Meanwhile, this was his second half-century against the Aussies as he now owns 124 runs against them at 31. The dasher has raced to 3,591 First-Class runs, averaging 41.75.

Lyon

Lyon goes past Walsh

Lyon was the pick of the Australian bowlers in both innings as he claimed 4/43 and 6/65. Having raced to 527 Test wickets at 30.35, Lyon displaced WI legend Courtney Walsh (519) as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former now owns 24 Test fifers. This was his fifth 10-wicket match haul in the format,

Lyon vs NZ

Stellar numbers against New Zealand

Lyon registered his best innings and match figures against NZ. Playing his 11th Test against NZ, Lyon has raced to 60 wickets at a stunning average of 18.90. He owns the fifth-best average among bowlers with at least 50 wickets against NZ. Meanwhile, Lyon now owns three fifers against NZ. On NZ soil, he has raced to 20 wickets across three Tests at 16.70.

Phillips

Maiden fifer for Phillips

Phillips bowled exceedingly well in the third innings and returned with 5/45 in 16 overs. This was his maiden Test fifer as he has raced to 16 wickets across six Tests at a stellar average of 16. This was also his maiden FC fifer as he now owns 56 wickets, averaging around 36. Notably, he did not bowl in Australia's first innings.

Lyon

Lyon accomplishes this feat

Nightwatchman Lyon scored 41 off 46 balls in Australia's second outing. En route, he became the first batter to complete 1,500 Test runs without hitting a fifty. With this knock, Lyon has raced to 1,501 runs across 128 Tests at 12.72. His highest score reads 47. Versus NZ, he now owns 150 runs at 16.66. Lyon also raced past 2,500 (2,540) First-Class runs.

Mitchell

1,500 runs for Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell could not do much in the game as he managed scores worth 11 and 38. During the course, however, he raced past 1,500 Test runs. Mitchell has now raced to 1,546 runs in 22 Tests with the help of five tons and nine fifties. His average of 51.53 is the second-highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests.

Ravindra

Maiden Test fifty for Ravindra

Ravindra fought well in the fourth innings and ended up scoring 59 runs off 105 balls. This was Ravindra's maiden Test fifty and his only previous 50-plus score in the format turned out to be a record-breaking 240 against South Africa last month. Standing in his sixth Test, the southpaw has raced to 433 runs at 39.36.