Watkins scored a brace for Villa (Photo credit: X/@AVFCOfficial)

Ollie Watkins breaks several records as Aston Villa beat Luton

By Rajdeep Saha 02:29 am Mar 03, 202402:29 am

What's the story Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins continued his dream run in the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season. Watkins scored a brace as Villa edged past Luton Town in a 5-goal thriller on matchday 27. Villa won 3-2 and remain fourth. With his output, Watkins has gone on to attain a host of feats. Here we bring you the same.

Goals

First player with 25-plus goals involvement in Premier League 2023-24

Watkins has raced to 16 goals in the Premier League 2023-24 season. He also owns 10 assists. Watkins is the first player to reach 25-plus goals involvement (26) in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah (24) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland (22) are next to Watkins. Haaland leads the goals tally with 17 as Watkins follows suit.

Duo

Watkins joins Haaland

After his heroics against Luton, Watkins has raced to 31 goals involvement in the 2023-24 season across competitions (G21 A10). He owns 5 goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Among Premier League players, only Haaland has 30-plus goals involvement this season. Haaland has scored 27 goals, besides owning another six assists.

PL records

Watkins scripts these Premier League records for Villa

As per Squawka, Watkins owns the most goals in a single campaign for Aston Villa since Christian Benteke scored 19 in 2012-13. Watkins has nine away goals this season. As per Opta, it's the joint-most by an Aston Villa player in a single Premier League campaign (level with Dwight Yorke in 1997-98).

Information

56 Premier League career goals for Watkins

Playing his 136th Premier League match, Watkins has raced to a total of 56 Premier League goals. He also owns 23 assists. In the ongoing season, Watkins has accounted for 85 shots with 39 of them on target. He has created nine big chances.

Villa

Villa win five-goal thriller

Watkins handed visitors Villa a dream start by firing two first-half goals. Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz assisted the Englishman. Luton found a way back and made it 2-2 with goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris. In the 89th minute, Lucas Digne scored the winner for Villa following a superb cross from Moussa Diaby.

Numbers

Villa race to 55 points

Villa are fourth in the Premier League 2023-24 standings with 55 points from 27 matches. Unai Emery's men collected their 17th win of the season (D4 L6). Luton are 18th, having suffered a fourth successive defeat. It was their 16th loss of the season (W5 D5). Luton have now conceded 54 goals this season, besides scoring 37.