Saka has now raced to 10-plus goals this season in all competitions (Photo credit: X/@Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka registers a unique record for Arsenal: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 04:15 pm Jan 31, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Bukayo Saka maintained his excellent form in the ongoing season for Arsenal. On matchday 22 of the Premier League 2023-24 season, Saka scored his side's second goal in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Saka has now raced to 10-plus goals this season in all competitions. He also owns 10-plus assists. It was another massive win for the Gunners as they chase the title.

Next Article

Record

Saka joins Sanchez in this elite club

As per Opta, Saka is the first player to record 10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in all competitions for Arsenal in two consecutive seasons since former legend Alexis Sanchez. Notably, Sanchez did this three times running from 2014-15 to 2016-17. Saka has 10 goals and 11 assists this season. He managed 15 goals and 11 assists last season.

Numbers

Saka's numbers for Arsenal this season

Saka scored his seventh Premier League goal this season (A6) to take his tally to 13 goals involvement. Besides, he has clocked three goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League. One of his assist also came at the FA Community Shield. Saka has made a total of 29 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

PL 2023-24

Decoding his Premier League stats in the 2023-24 season

Saka has scored 7 goals, besides making 7 assists in the ongoing PL campaign. As per Opta, six of his goals have come from inside the box. He has scored two penalties. Saka has smashed the woodwork on two occasions. 20 of his shots have been on target from 32 attempts (excluding blocks). He has created 58 chances and a pass accuracy of 83.39%.

Information

Saka's overall stats for the Gunners

Saka owns 208 appearances for Arsenal since making his first-team debut in 2018-19. He owns 48 goals and 48 assists in all competitions. Saka has amassed 156 Premier League appearances, scoring 38 goals and making 33 assists in total.

Arsenal

Saka scores as Arsenal overcome Forest

After a goalless first half, Gabriel Jesus handed Arsenal the lead, finding the net from a tight angle. His shot saw the ball go theroug the goalkeeper's legs. Martin Odegaard capitalized from a Forest error to sweep the ball out to Jesus, who picked out Saka for the second. Taiwo Awoniyi pulled one back for the hosts.