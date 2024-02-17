For the third successive season now, Martinez has smashed 20-plus goals in Serie A (Photo credit: X/@Inter)

Inter's Lautaro Martinez attains this feat in Serie A: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Feb 17, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez was once again among the goals as his side brushed aside Salerntina 4-0 on matchday 24 of the Serie A 2023-24 season. Inter, who are the favorites to win the league title, have opened up a 10-point lead over Juventus. After Marcus Thuram opened the scoring, Martinez added a second minutes later. Inter managed two more goals. Here's more.

20-plus Serie A goals for the third successive season

Martinez has raced to 20 goals in the Serie A 2023-24 season, having played 22 games. For the third successive season now, Martinez has smashed 20-plus goals in Serie A. He scored 21 goals each in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons respectively. Overall, the Argentine has scored 99 Serie A goals from 195 matches. Meanwhile, he also owns 22 assists in Serie A.

Martinez becomes the 7th-highest scorer for Inter in all competitions

Martinez has raced to 125 goals and 29 assists in all competitions for Inter since joining the club in 2018. He has played 269 matches. Martinez has become the 7th-highest scorer for the club, steering clear of Mauro Icardi (124 goals from 219 games).

Martinez joins a unique club

As per Opta, by scoring 20-plus goals for three successive seasons in the Serie A, Martinez has become the 3rd Inter player to do so. He has joined Giuseppe Meazza (five - from 1929-30 to 1933-34) and Stefano Nyers (four - from 1948-49 to 1951-52).

Key stats for Inter

Inter have achieved 20 wins in the first 24 matches of a single Serie A championship for the second time in their history after 2006-07 (21). Inter managed 26 shots (10 on target). Inter reduced the visitors to one shot and none were on target. Inter clocked 73% ball possession and a 92% pass accuracy. Inter have claimed 63 points from 24 matches.

How did the match pan out?

Carlos Augusto set up Thuram for the opener in the 17th minute after Inter dominated from the beginning. In the 19th minute, Augusto assisted Martinez for the second, who took a shot from edge of the box. Denzel Dumfries made it 3-0, who scored from close range. Inter maintained their pressure and were finally rewarded in the 90th minute with Marko Arnautovic scoring.