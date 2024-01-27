Record

Las Palmas attained this unique stat

As per Opta, Las Palmas has conceded the fewest goals in the first half in top European leagues this season. They have conceded twice in the first half this season. PSG and Inter Milan are in second position having conceded three goals each in the first half this season. However, they have won none of their last nine La Liga games against Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. netted his 11th goal of the season

Vinicius netted his 70th goal in the 244th appearance for Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward has scored six goals in 13 matches in the 2023-24 La Liga. He has returned with 11 goals in 19 matches in the ongoing season across the competition. Overall, he has slammed home 40 goals in 163 La Liga appearances.

Information

Real Madrid have won 19 points from losing position (league)

Real Madrid have won 19 points from losing position in the top five European leagues this season. Only Girona have now more points from such losing positions (22 points). Los Blancos are in the second position in such cases along with Liverpool, winning 19 points.

Information

Unbeaten in the last 15 games in the La Liga

Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last 15 league matches in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They have registered only three draws in this period. Carlo Ancelotti's men have won their last five league games this season.

Numbers

A look at the match stats

Real Madrid recorded 13 attempts in comparison to Las Palmas' seven. The visitors had five shots on target while the Canaries tested Andriy Lunin only twice. The hosts enjoyed 54% possession while clocking 553 passes in comparison to Real's 486. However, Los Blancos won six corners. Real Madrid lead the 2023-24 La Liga with 54 points, two more than Girona (52) after 21 games.