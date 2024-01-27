Harry Kane

Harry Kane continues his purple patch

Kane has netted 23 goals in his first Bundesliga season for Bayern Munich. As per Opta, only Italian forward Luca Toni, who scored 24 goals in the 2007-08 Bundesliga season has scored more goals in his first league campaign in Germany. The Englishman has matched the tally of Roy Makaay, who also netted 23 goals in his first Bundesliga campaign in the 2003-04 season.

Information

35 goals involvement for Kane in 2023-24

Playing his 19th Bundesliga match, Kane now has 23 goals and five assists. Overall, the former Tottenham man has smashed 27 goals, besides owning 8 assists. He has the most goals involvement in 2023-24 (35).

Records

Some exciting stats from the match

Bayern Munich had lost their last two Bundesliga games at FC Augsburg. Overall, the Bavarians lost one of their first Bundesliga games at Augsburg (W8, D1). Meanwhile, Augsburg have been without a clean sheet against Bayern in 22 Bundesliga games. It is the longest streak in the Bundesliga and a negative club record. Bayern have scored a record 56 goals from 19 league games.

Information

Pavlovic scores his maiden Bundesliga goal

Playing his eighth Bundesliga game for Bayern, Pavlovic scored his maiden goal for Bayern. The 19-year-old midfielder was handed his senior team debut this season and he has exceeded expectations. He scored his first goal for Bayern (senior team) in nine matches across all competitions.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

In terms of the match stats, Augsburg accounted for 15 attempts to Bayern's 13. They also had 7 shots on target to Bayern's four. Bayern dominated possession (59%) and had an 86% pass accuracy. Bayern (47) have cut Bayer Leverkusen's lead (48) to one point, playing a match more. Leverkusen can get back their four-point lead if they beat Gladbach tonight.