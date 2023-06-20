Sports

Harry Kane scores in six successive matches for England: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 20, 2023 | 01:25 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane is England's highest scorer with 58 goals

England skipper Harry Kane led from the front with a brilliant brace as they thrashed North Macedonia 7-0 on matchday 4 of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. It was a good day for the Three Lions and Kane, who scripted a few more records for his illustrious international career. This was England's fourth straight win in the qualifiers. Here's more.

Kane has scored in six successive games for England

Kane has been consistent for England in finding the net. The 29-year-old started this streak of six games when he found the net against Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which England won 3-0. He also scored in the quarter-final clash against France, followed by goals against Italy, Ukraine, Malta, and now North Macedonia. He has seven goals in the last six appearances.

A look at his overall goals tally for England

The Tottenham Hotspur forward is England's highest goal-scorer with 58 goals from 84 international caps. Kane's goal against Italy in the Euro qualifiers saw him break Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England. Bobby Charlton is third with 49 goals from 106 appearances. Earlier against Malta, as per Squawka, he became the first English player to complete 50 competitive international goals.

Here are his goals for England across competitions

In 11 FIFA World Cup matches, Kane has scored eight goals for England. He has 17 goals in 14 appearances at the World Cup Qualifiers. Kane has scored four goals in 11 games at the European Championships. He has raced to 20 goals in 17 UEFA European Championship qualifying matches. He has also found the net thrice in the UEFA Nations League.

England enjoy a perfect record in Euro Qualifiers

The Three Lions have been in fine form in the European Championship qualifiers. They have won all of their four matches played and smoked their opponents having scored 15 goals and conceded only one. Italy scored the only goal that was conceded. Hence, they top Group B with 12 points. France, Portugal, and Serbia are the other teams with a perfect record.

How did the match pan out?

Kane handed England the lead in the 29th minute when he combined with Luke Shaw and slammed it home. Nine minutes later, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead. Marcus Rashford added the third at the stroke of half-time. Within six minutes into the second half, Saka completed his hat-trick with two stunning strikes, while Kalvin Phillips and Kane added more misery to North Macedonia.

Rashford impresses for England at Old Trafford

It was nice for Rashford to play at Old Trafford donning the England whites. He made the moment larger than life when he scored. He became the first Manchester United player to score for England at Old Trafford since David Beckham in 2001 versus Sweden.

Saka matches this unique record

Arsenal youngster Saka was simply sensational for England against North Macedonia. He scored a stunning hat-trick, proving his worth to this team. However, as per Opta, Saka became the youngest player (21 years and 287 days) and the first Arsenal star to score a hat-trick for the England men's team since Theo Walcott (19y 178d). Walcott scored the hat-trick against Croatia in September 2008.

Kane achieved this feat for England

As per Opta, Kane has found the target at least once in 21 of 22 major tournament qualifiers for England, which includes the World Cup qualifiers and the European Championship qualifiers. The 29-year-old marksman has netted as many as 30 goals overall in such matches. Interestingly, Kane has scored in his last 12 European Championship qualifiers for England.

