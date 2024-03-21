Next Article

17-year-old pacer Kwena Maphaka has replaced Dilshan Madushanka (Photo credit: X/@mipaltan)

Who is 17-year-old Mumbai Indians pacer Kwena Maphaka? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 12:08 am Mar 21, 202412:08 am

What's the story 17-year-old pacer Kwena Maphaka has replaced Dilshan Madushanka in the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. Madushanka was ruled out of the 2024 season after suffering an injury. Maphaka has joined the squad and is one of the youngest players - both domestically and overseas to be a part of the IPL. Here are further details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka pacer Madushanka picked up a hamstring injury during the tour of Bangladesh earlier this month and has been ruled out of the entire T20 tournament. Notably, five-time IPL winners MI invested a huge sum in the Sri Lankan, shelling out Rs. 4.6 crore. His loss is now Maphaka's gain. Maphaka shot into the limelight at the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

Maphaka

ICC U19 World Cup: Maphaka claimed a record 21 wickets

Maphaka was the highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He played six matches and averaged 9.71. His economy rate was a stellar 3.81. The left-arm pacer's 21 wickets are the most ever by a pace bowler in an edition of the U19 World Cup. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament.

Bowling

Maphaka can clock pace and has sheer variety

Maphaka has already represented South Africa A and South Africa Emerging teams. He can generate serious pace with variety on offer. Death bowling is his forte. Notably, Maphaka debuted for the South Africa U19 team at 15 and has already played in two World Cups. He stood out with his yorkers at the U19 World Cup. He is an able replacement for Madushanka.

Information

Here's his background

As per ESPNcricinfo, Maphaka is in his final year of high school. He is a talented all-round sportsman and has had success in tennis and hockey. He hails from the same school as senior Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada in St. Stithians.

Information

Maphaka will learn a lot in MI camp

Maphaka will get serious help in MI camp from seasoned specialists like Jasprit Bumrah and a coach in Lasith Malinga. MI are a pace-heavy unit and Maphaka would be keen to gain a lot of impetus. It will be immense if he gets his debut.