Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been handed his first senior England call-up (Photo credit: X/@England)

Kobbie Mainoo handed first England call-up: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Mar 20, 202409:09 pm

What's the story Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been handed his first senior England call-up. He was part of the Under-21s after not making it to the initial squad announcement. However, Gareth Southgate added the 18-year-old squad for the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium following an impressive showing against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Here we decode Mainoo's stats for Manchester United this season.

Why does this story matter?

Mainoo came through the club's academy. He made his senior-team debut against Chartlon aged 17 last season in the Carabao Cup. He went on to make three appearances in all competitions. However, an injury delayed his participation this season. Mainoo has represented England at U17 and U19 level. He could make his senior international debut without playing for the U21s.

Decoding Mainoo's Premier League stats this season

Mainoo has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once. Out of his five shots, two have been on target. Mainoo has provided 15 accurate long balls. Mainoo has also made his presence felt with 24 tackles, 13 interceptions and 22 clearances. He has won 13 successful 50/50s and made 46 recoveries. Mainoo has one error leading to a goal.

Mainoo has a big presence in midfield

As per Opta, Mainoo has made a total passes of 480 in the Premier League this season with an accuracy of 85.21%. He has clocked 12 successful lay-offs in addition to 177 successful passes in the opposition half.

A promising performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup

Mainoo had a defining showing versus Liverpool as Manchester United booked a ticket to Wembley. As per Squawka, Mainoo had 100% take-ons completed (4). He managed 57 touches and won 7/10 ground duels. He had six touches in the opposition box. Notably, the teenager clocked two interceptions, made two tackles and created one chance.

Mainoo can lend a voice in England's midfield

Mainoo is adept at playing in a holding role and as a box-to-box midfielder. However, the deeper positions suit him and it's something England will need. Jude Bellingham has played as a number 10 for Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals this season. Southgate could use Bellingham in that role. Declan Rice is another defensive midfielder and could be freed with Mainoo beside him.

