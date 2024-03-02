Next Article

Premier League 2023-24: Brentford hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:51 pm Mar 02, 202411:51 pm

What's the story Brentford held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw on matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Saturday. Nicolas Jackson handed the lead to the visitors before the Bees came up with two second-half strikes through Mads Roerslev and Yoane Wissa. However, an 83rd-minute goal from Axel Disasi meant that the points were split between the two teams. Here are the key stats.

Records

Chelsea's woes against Chelsea continue

As per Opta, Chelsea have now won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Brentford. Before this draw, the Blues had lost three of their four matches (D1). Brentford won the previous match at Stamford Bridge between the two sides in October (2-0). Before this match, the Bees had kept three successive clean sheets against Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson scored his eighth Premier League goal

Jackson handed Chelsea the lead in the 35th minute and it was his eighth Premier League goal across 23 appearances this season. Overall, he has now slammed home 11 goals in 30 matches for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season across competitions. As per Squawka, Jackson has matched Michy Batshuayi and Romelu Lukaku's Premier League goals tally for Chelsea (8).