Premier League: Tottenham go 12 home matches unbeaten against Palace

By Rajdeep Saha 11:42 pm Mar 02, 202411:42 pm

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Spurs went behind in the 59th minute but rallied back with three goals in 11 minutes to seal the deal. Timo Werner, Christian Romero and Son Heung-min scored for Spurs as they clinched a 15th win in the ongoing campaign.

Spurs maintain their dominance over Palace

As per Opta, Spurs have gone 12 matches unbeaten at home against Palace since a defeat in 1997. In this run, they have pocketed 10 wins and two draws. Spurs have now won nine successive home league games against Palace by a score of 20-2.