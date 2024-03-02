Next Article

Verstappen has now won his 55th race in F1

F1 2024, Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain GP: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:28 pm Mar 02, 202411:28 pm

What's the story Max Verstappen continued from where he left off in the 2023 Formula 1 season to pocket this year's season-opening Bahrain GP on Saturday. Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez claimed second position. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took third place ahead of Charles Leclerc, who recovered from dropping to fifth early on to pass Mercedes' George Russell in the closing stages. Here are the key stats.

55th race win for the Dutchman

With his 50th race win at the 2023 United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now won his 55th race in F1. Notably, the Dutchman sealed 19 race wins in the 2023 season out of 22 races.