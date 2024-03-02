Next Article

Darwin Nunez scores 99th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:03 pm Mar 02, 2024

What's the story Darwin Nunez scored a dramatic 99th-minute winner as Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest on matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday. Credit to Forest as they kept Liverpool at bay and almost secured a point but Nunez's header from Alexis Mac Allister's cross sealed the deal for the Reds. Liverpool have now opened up a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool race to 63 points

After 27 matches, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have raced to 63 points. Liverpool claimed their 19th win of the season (D6 L2). A 15th defeat of the season for Forest means, they have 24 points from 27 matches and are 17th.