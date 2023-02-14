Auto

Aston Martin reveals AMR23 as its 2023 Formula 1 car

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 14, 2023, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Official pre-season testing for the AMR23 starts on February 23 in Bahrain (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has unveiled its 2023 Formula 1 car, AMR23, bearing a revamped design. It will participate in the upcoming season which starts March 5. Dan Fallows, technical director at Aston Martin, stated that the new AMR23 is 95% different from its predecessor with its outfit adopting major changes. However, it retains a lot of the positives of last year's model.

Why does this story matter?

In the last season, the AMR22 got off to a rough start but with further development, it later showed encouraging performance progress.

The AMR23, according to Aston Martin, represents a significant upgrade over AMR22, complying with new regulations regarding ride height, roll structure, and rear-view mirrors.

The car aims to advance further the traction Aston Martin started to gain toward the previous season's ending.

Let's have a look at the changes

AMR22 (on the left) v/s AMR23 (on the right)

The AMR23, showcased by Aston Martin, sports a heavily revised front wing, a new flatter and slimmer nose, and an updated engine cover. However, the company may introduce some tweaks just ahead of the race. The car also gets heavily scalloped sidepods which aid the acceleration of airflow toward the rear. It also features a special logo on the nose, honoring carmaker's 110th anniversary.

There aren't many tweaks in the livery

In terms of livery, not many changes can be seen in the paint scheme or sticker design. However, there is a less garish yellow/green highlight. Other than that, the distinctive Aston Martin green color, along with Cognizant and Aramco title sponsorship dominate the body. The AMR23 makes it to the track for the first time on February 15 for a filming day in Silverstone.

We want to move up the grid: Fallows

During the showcase, Fallows stated that Aston Martin has set its sights on moving up the grid. The brand doesn't want to hold itself back from exploring the world of possibilities. "We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front-and you can't do that by sitting back and being conservative," said Fallows.

Aston Martin has a new driver line-up for this year

While Lance Stroll stays on for this year, Aston Martin has been joined by two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, who replaces Sebastian Vettel. The arrival of Alonso will be a big boost to the team. "The AMR23 looks incredibly neatly packaged and highly efficient. I think there is plenty of performance we can unlock together," said Alonso.