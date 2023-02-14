Auto

Top 5 MPVs available in India below Rs. 20 lakh

The demand for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) is growing in India. Also known as people carriers, these vehicles are as spacious as SUVs but lay more emphasis on the comfort of the passengers. Keeping this in mind, brands like Renault, Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motors, Mahindra, and Toyota have introduced their latest models here. Let's take a look at the top MPVs below Rs. 20 lakh.

Renault TRIBER: Price starts at Rs. 6.33 lakh

Renault TRIBER has a chromed grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, roof rails, 15-inch alloy wheels, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, there are seven seats, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, a dual-tone dashboard, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp/96Nm and is linked to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price begins at Rs. 8.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga flaunts a chromed-winged grille, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloy wheels, and power-adjustable ORVMs. It gets a seven-seater cabin with auto climate control, four airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The vehicle is backed by a 1.5-liter engine linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In petrol form, the mill makes 102hp/136.8Nm and 87hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise.

Kia Carens: Price starts at Rs. 10.2 lakh

Kia Carens sports a chrome-surrounded grille, narrow LED headlights with split-style DRLs, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. It offers a six/seven-seater cabin with an air purifier, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags for safety. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol motor (138hp/242Nm).

Mahindra Marazzo: Price begins at Rs. 13.71 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo gets a chrome-studded grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, cornering headlamps, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. Up to eight seats, USB chargers, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, are available inside. The four-wheeler draws power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that generates 121hp of power and 300Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Price starts at Rs. 18.3 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross has a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, swept-back LED headlights, LED taillamps, and a roof-mounted spoiler. It gets a six/seven-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ADAS functions, and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console. The car is fueled by a 2.0-liter, inline, TNGA petrol engine (173hp/209Nm) and a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (184hp/188Nm).