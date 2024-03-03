Next Article

Cole Palmer owns 17 goal involvements for Chelsea in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Cole Palmer: Decoding his Premier League 2023-24 season in stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:31 pm Mar 03, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Cole Palmer has been the standout player for Chelsea in a tough 2023-24 season. Palmer was once again decisive as he assisted Axel Disasi, who came up with the equalizer in a 2-2 draw against Brentford on matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Chelsea went all out for the former Manchester City midfielder and have been reaping the benefits. Here's more.

Information

Palmer scored twice for City this season before joining Chelsea

Palmer scored for City in the 2023-24 FA Community Shield defeat to Arsenal. He also played a key role in helping City win the UEFA Super Cup. Palmer scored the equalizing goal against Sevilla (1-1) before the former won the tie on penalties (5-4).

Record

17 goal involvements in 2023-24 Premier League for Chelsea

Palmer registered his seventh assist in the 2023-24 Premier League season against Brentford. He now has 17 goals involvement this season (G10 A7), the most by a Chelsea player in a particular Premier League season at the age of 21 or below. Palmer also surpassed Arjen Robben's record of 16 (9G, 7A) goal involvements for the Blues from the 2004-05 Premier League season.

2023-24 PL

Decoding his numbers from the 2023-24 Premier League season

Palmer played one Premier League match for City this season before joining Chelsea. As per Opta, In 23 matches, the Englishman has clocked 39 shots (excluding blocks) with 23 of them on target. All 10 of Palmer's goals have been from inside the box, including five penalties. He has created 34 chances and an 84.48% pass accuracy. He has completed 30 take-ons.

2023-24 season

A look at his overall stats this season for Chelsea

The 21-year-old versatile midfielder has been a pivotal figure in Mauricio Pochettino's system this season. Besides his 10 Premier League goals, Palmer has returned empty-handed in four FA Cup fixtures. He found the target twice in six Carabao Cup encounters as Chelsea lost the final against Liverpool. Overall, he owns 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances this season for the Blues.

Premier League

Presenting his overall stats in the Premier League

Palmer has returned with 10 goals and eight assists from 41 Premier League matches. All 10 of his goals have come wearing Chelsea blue while playing in 22 matches. He has represented Manchester City 19 times in the competition across three seasons. He has created 11 big chances while completing 42 crosses, 21 through balls and 1,125 passes. Palmer has clocked 41% shooting accuracy.

Signing

Chelsea signed Palmer for £42.5m

Chelsea roped in Palmer in the 2023 summer transfer window from Manchester City. He wanted a move to enhance his chances for more playing time, something he knew Chelsea would provide. Palmer was handed a seven-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2030. As per the BBC, he joined for £40m. The deal includes a further £2.5m in add-ons.