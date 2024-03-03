Next Article

Carlos Alcaraz is the men's singles defending champion

BNP Paribas Open 2024 (ATP): All you need to know

By Parth Dhall 04:16 pm Mar 03, 202404:16 pm

What's the story The 47th edition of the BNP Paribas Open is set begin in Indian Wells, California, from March 6. The first of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments held annually, the Indian Wells Open will feature several stars in the men's singles category, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev, among others. Alcaraz will enter the tournament as the defending champion.

Details

Indian Wells Open 2024: Key details (ATP)

The 2024 Indian Wells Open will run from March 6-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Notably, Tommy Haas will supervise the tournament as its director. The tournament's main draw will be held from March 6 to 15, while the men's singles final will take place on March 17. Meanwhile, the final draw will be out on March 4.

Alcaraz

Alcaraz is the defending champion

World number two Alcaraz won his maiden BNP Paribas Open title after beating Russian ace Medvedev in the final last year. He claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory to record his third ATP Masters 1000 title. Alcaraz became the first man to secure the Indian Wells title without losing a set since Roger Federer in 2017. With that win, Alcaraz ended Medvedev's 19-match winning streak.

Djokovic

Joint-most Indian Wells Open titles

Djokovic has won the joint-most Indian Wells titles (five) with Federer. While Djokovic won in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016, his rival Federer claimed this trophy in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2012, and 2017. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 50-9 at Indian Wells. He has the best win percentage (84.75) in this regard. The Serb last competed in the hard-court tournament in 2019.

Nadal

The return of Rafael Nadal

Djokovic's long-time rival Rafael Nadal is all set to return to action at Indian Wells. Fans will finally witness the iconic rivalry unfold. Djokovic and Nadal have locked horns four times at the BNP Paribas Open, with the former winning three encounters. Nadal's only win came in 2007 when he won the final. The Spaniard has claimed three Indian Wells Open titles.

Prize

A look at the prize money (men's singles)

The total prize money for the BNP Paribas Open (men's singles) is $9,495,555. Winner: $1,100,000/1000 points. Finalist: $585,000/650 points. Semi-finalist: $325,000/400 points. Quarter-finalist: $185,000/200 points. Round of 16: $101,000/100 points. Round of 32: $59,100/50 points. Second Round: $42,000/30 points. First Round: $30,050/10 points.

Facts

Notable facts about the tournament

The Indian Wells Open is the second-largest tennis tournament held in the the United States after the US Open. It is often regarded as the fifth Grand Slam. Federer (35) and Boris Becker (19) are the oldest and youngest Indian Wells Open champions, respectively. The former has the most match-wins (66), while Taylor Fritz was the last home champion (in 2022).