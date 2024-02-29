Next Article

Novak Djokovic last competed at Indian Wells in 2019

Novak Djokovic has joint-most titles at Indian Wells Masters: Stats

What's the story World number one Novak Djokovic is set to return to the iconic Indian Wells Masters after five years. Djokovic missed the previous three Indian Wells editions after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Besides, the 2020 edition was canceled due to the virus's outbreak. The Serbian ace currently has the joint-most men's singles titles at the BNP Paribas Open with legend Roger Federer.

Five titles in the hard-court tournament

The BNP Paribas Open is the first of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments held annually at Indian Wells, California. As mentioned, Djokovic has won the joint-most titles (five) in the hard-court tournament with Federer. While Djokovic won in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016, his rival Federer claimed this trophy in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2012, and 2017.

Best win percentage

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 50-9 at Indian Wells. He has the best win percentage (84.75) in this regard. The Serb last competed at the Indian Wells Masters in 2019. He suffered a third-round defeat to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. The world number one overcame USA's Bjorn Fratangelo in the second round, winning in straight sets.

Iconic rivalry: Djokovic 3-1 Nadal

Djokovic's long-time rival Rafael Nadal is all set to return to action at Indian Wells. Fans will finally witness the iconic rivalry unfold. Djokovic and Nadal have locked horns four times at the BNP Paribas Open, with the former winning three encounters. Nadal's only win came in 2007 when he won the final. Djokovic avenged the loss in the 2011 summit clash.

Djokovic eyes his 400th Masters 1000 win

In November 2023, Djokovic clinched his 40th Masters 1000 trophy after winning in Paris. It marked his 399th Masters 1000 win. Djokovic is now set to join Nadal, who has 406 wins in this regard. As of now, only the Spaniard has over 400 Masters 1000 match wins. Federer follows Djokovic with 388 wins. No other player has over 300 such victories.

Djokovic closing in on these milestones

Djokovic could break a tie with Federer in terms of winning the most Indian Wells titles. Djokovic, 36, could become the oldest Indian Wells men's singles champion. Federer currently holds this record (35y, 7m, 11d). Djokovic could overtake Nadal for playing the most Masters 1000 semi-finals. Both of them are tied at 76 semi-finals each. The former also eyes his 99th tour-level title.