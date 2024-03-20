Next Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished 10th last season

IPL 2024: What can be SRH's Playing XI for opener?

By Parth Dhall 08:51 pm Mar 20, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) endured a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2023. They could not rise from the ashes under Aiden Markram and finished 10th. The Orange Army would aim to resurrect under the leadership of Pat Cummins. They made a statement by signing Australia's World Cup-winning captain for Rs. 20.50 crore. SRH would take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening encounter.

As mentioned, SRH will play their IPL 2024 opener against the Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens ground. The pitch at this venue has been spin-friendly of late. Therefore, the SRH side that plays at Eden Gardens might have a different combination. The Orange Army have a remarkable roster of overseas players. They will likely be rotated as the tournament progresses.

Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma will likely open for SRH in their opening encounter. The former plays spin well, something that will be required at Eden Gardens. Travis Head, who entered the SRH roster with a Rs. 6.80 crore deal, might be drafted later in the season. Leaving out Head for the opener sets SRH's balance right for the opener.

SRH have an incredible pace attack in the form of Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Express pacer Umran Malik is also in the ranks. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been handed a two-Test ban, could be a game-changer for them. He will likely be ahead in the pecking order as the fourth overseas player. Besides, Abhishek and Markram can also chip in with spin-bowling.

SRH have a deep batting line-up. While Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper) strengthen the middle order, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, and even Pat Cummins can be the finishers.

SRH's Probable XI for KKR game: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umran Malik.