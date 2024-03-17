Next Article

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a dramatic seven-goal thriller

FA Cup: Manchester United seal dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool

By Rajdeep Saha 12:01 am Mar 18, 202412:01 am

What's the story Manchester United and Liverpool played out a dramatic seven-goal thriller at Old Trafford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup 2023-24 season. United went 1-0 ahead early on before the Reds ended the first half with two goals. United equalized late on in the match to force extra time. Liverpool took a 3-2 lead as the hosts scored twice thereafter. Here are the stats.

1st half

Liverpool gain momentum in the first half

It was a bright start to the match with a presentable chance for each side before Scott McTominay scored the opener. Alejandro Garnacho's shot was parried by the keeper before the Scotsman reacted first. United had their moments and should have added to the tally but Liverpool ended the half with two well-taken goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

2nd half

United scored the equalizing goal late on in 2nd half

Liverpool kept United at bay until the dying moments as the hosts kept trying to find a way back. It was substitute Antony who smashed home the goal in the 87th minute. Despite having three defenders around him, Antony found space and his low effort beat the Liverpool keeper. Liverpool rattled the post thereafter but there was no winner from either side.

Goals

Amad Diallo scores the winner for United

Harvey Elliott found a third goal for the visitors in the 105th minute after United failed to close him down. His shot took a big deflection off Christian Eriksen which caught Andre Onana out. In the 112th minute, Marcus Rashford buried home United's third before Amad Diallo found the winning goal in the 121st minute. He was sent off thereafter for a second booking.

Salah

Mohamed Salah continues his fine form versus MUFC

As per Opta, Salah has scored 13 goals in 14 appearances against Manchester United for Liverpool. No player has scored more goals against a current Premier League club since Salah joined Liverpool than this (Harry Kane also 13 v Everton). Salah scored his 21st goal for the Reds in all competitions this season. He has 32 goals involvement this season (G21 A11).

Information

A look at the match stats

In an even contest spread through until extra time, United clocked 28 attempts to Liverpool's 25. Both teams clocked 11 shots on target. Liverpool had more possession (59%) and a pass accuracy of 84%. Liverpool earned 8 corners to United's five.

FA Cup

32nd FA Cup semi-final for Man United

As per Opta, United and Liverpool met for the 15th time in an FA Cup campaign. United have progressed 11 times versus the Reds (4). United have reached the FA Cup for a record-extending 32nd time. Erik ten Hag's men have defeated Liverpool on successive occasions at home, beating them 2-1 in the Premier League 2022-23 season.

Unique records

Unique records scripted in the match

Substitute Diallo became the first Manchester United player to score and be sent off in a game since Nemanja Matic versus Manchester City in the 2020 League Cup semi-final. Liverpool have had 23 goals scored by substitutes across all competitions this season (excluding own goals), the most of any side across Europe's big-five leagues in the 2023-24 season.

Information

Notable numbers for the United duo

Playing his 34th match this season in all competitions, McTominay now owns nine goals. He owns 28 goals for the club overall. Rashford owns eight goals this season and scored his first in the FA Cup.