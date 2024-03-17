Next Article

Shreyanka Patil recorded the best bowling figures in the WPL finals (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Shreyanka Patil takes historic four-fer in WPL 2024 final: Stats

By Parth Dhall 11:10 pm Mar 17, 202411:10 pm

What's the story Spinner Shreyanka Patil took a historic four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals to claim the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) title. Patil's exploits helped RCB reduce the Capitals from 64/0 in 113/10 in no time. RCB later chased it down in the final over. Patil has now become the first bowler to record a four-fer in the WPL final.

A splendid spell in final

Sophie Molineux uprooted DC's top three after they were cruising at 64/0. Patil then took over and did the damage thereafter. The latter first dismissed DC skipper Lanning and then weaved her magic in the second half. Minnu Mani (87/7), Arundhati Reddy (113/9), and Taniya Bhatia (113/10) were Patil's next scalps. Patil was the pick of RCB's bowlers, bagging figures worth 4/12 (3.3 overs).

Best bowling figures in WPL finals; Purple cap

Patil now has the best figures by a bowler in the WPL final. She has become the first-ever bowler to take a four-wicket haul in this regard. Notably, Patil also finished with the most wickets in WPL 2024. She took home the Purple Cap, having scalped 13 scalps from eight games at 12.07. Asha Sobhana (12) and Molineux (12) follow Patil on this tally.

Multiple four-fers in WPL

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Patil has become the first player to take multiple four-wicket hauls in WPL history. Her other four-fer came against the same opposition a week ago. She took four wickets as the Capitals racked up 181/5 in 20 overs.

RCB won the match by eight wickets

Lanning and Shafali aced the first seven overs (64/0), electing to bat. However, the eighth over saw Sophie Molineux dismissing Shafali (44), Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey. Patil sent back Lanning before the DC batters fell like a pack of cards. In response, Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) powered RCB. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry later got RCB home.

Patil races to 19 WPL wickets

Patil registered her career-best WPL bowling figures in the all-important final. Before the MI match, 2/17 were her best WPL figures, coming against Gujarat Giants last year. Patil has now raced to 19 wickets from 15 matches in the tournament. She was picked by the Royal Challengers in the inaugural WPL auction for Rs. 10 lakh.