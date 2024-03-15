Next Article

CSK are the defending champions

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Chennai Super Kings

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:29 am Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will fight for their sixth title in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. MS Dhoni's men will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, three-dimensional players have been the key to CSK's success in the past. Here we decode CSK's top all-rounders in the squad.

Jadeja

Jadeja is a captain's dream

Ravindra Jadeja has been a key member of the CSK team for over a decade now. The veteran can smack the ball long besides delivering four handy overs consistently. Jadeja is also among the finest fielders going around. In the IPL, he has slammed 2,692 runs and scalped 152 wickets. In 2021, he hammered RCB pacer Harshal Patel for 37 runs in an over.

Moeen

Moeen has proven his mettle in IPL

England's Moeen Ali is another veteran all-rounder in the CSK camp. The veteran, who has batted at several positions in the IPL, boasts decent numbers. He has also been brilliant with his off-spin as his IPL economy rate reads 6.95. Overall, he has recorded 1,034 runs and 33 wickets in the competition.

Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra can be the trump card

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has taken rapid strikes in the international arena. He is now raring to make a mark in the IPL. With Devon Conway being unavailable, the southpaw is all but likely to open the batting alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. His handy left-arm spin makes him an even greater asset. In T20 cricket, he owns 673 runs and 41 wickets.

Santner

Mitchell Santner can also be handy

Another NZ star on this list is Mitchell Santner. Though the experienced campaigner has not received regular chances in the IPL, he has fared decently in his limited appearances. Santner could be the perfect like-to-like replacement for Jadeja if the latter is unavailable. The left-arm spinner has 193 wickets besides 2,174 runs in the 20-over format.

Shardul

Shardul Thakur will be crucial to CSK's plans

The lone fast-bowling all-rounder on this list is Shardul Thakur, who has returned to the CSK camp. The pacer's knack of scalping crucial wickets makes him a useful commodity. Moreover, he has emerged as a dashing lower-order batter in recent years. He has claimed 89 scalps in the IPL besides scoring 286 runs at a strike rate of 140.2. The tally includes a fifty.