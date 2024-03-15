Next Article

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:40 am Mar 15, 202410:40 am

What's the story Delhi Capitals (DC) have named Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. The South African pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk, who made his international debut last month, has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs. 50 lakh.

Fraser-McGurk enjoyed an impressive BBL 2023-24

Fraser-McGurk earned his maiden Australia call-up following a dream run in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 He smoked 257 runs for Melbourne Renegades at a strike rate of 158.64. Overall, he boasts 536 BBL runs, striking at 124.07. The tally includes a couple of fifties. The 21-year-old was a part of Australia's squad in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup.

Fraser-McGurk owns the fastest List-A ton

Fraser-McGurk rewrote the record books in October 2023 by slamming the fastest hundred in the history of List A cricket. Playing for South Australia, he clocked a 29-ball hundred against Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the youngster has played two ODIs for Australia, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 221.73. Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk overall owns 645 T20 runs (SR: 133.54).

A look at Ngidi's T20 stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ngidi has picked up 165 wickets from 121 T20s at an average of 20.01. 25 of his wickets have come in 14 IPL matches at an economy of 8.3. The pacer last played an IPL match in the 2021 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He warmed the benches for DC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.