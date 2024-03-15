Next Article

Russell's career strike rate of 174 is the highest for any player in IPL history

What's the story Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to end their trophy drought in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. The two-time champions haven't tasted glory since the 2014 season despite having the services of several prominent names. Meanwhile, all-rounders play a key role in the 20-over format. Here we decode the key all-rounders in the KKR camp.

Russell

Russell is an opposition's nightmare

Andre Russell is truly an opposition's nightmare in the T20 format. Russell's career strike rate of 174 is the highest for any player in IPL history. For KKR, he has smoked 2,204 runs besides scalping 95 wickets in 105 IPL games. He could become the first-ever player to complete 2,000 runs and 100 wickets for a single franchise in the IPL.

Venkatesh

Venkatesh Iyer can be a great asset

Venkatesh Iyer would be critical to KKR's success as he is likely to bat in the top three. The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder will also have the onus to contribute with his medium-pace bowling. In the IPL, he has scored 956 runs, striking at 130.25. Though he has just three IPL wickets to show, he owns 42 scalps in the 20-over format (ER: 7.4).

Ramandeep

Can Ramandeep make a mark?

Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh showed glimpses of his potential last season, scalping six wickets across five games at an economy of 9. As he can be a handy lower-order batter, KKR might give him more chances in the upcoming season. The 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy saw him hammer 127 runs at a stunning strike rate of 222.8.

Anukul

Anukul Roy can be handy

Anukul Roy is another all-rounder in the KKR camp who enjoyed an impressive SMAT 2023. He hammered 170 runs for Jharkhand at a brilliant strike rate of 166.66. He also managed three wickets with his left-arm spin. Meanwhile, the youngster has not received regular opportunities in the IPL. Overall, in T20 cricket, he owns 517 runs and 29 wickets.