Curran and Livingstone added 67 runs for PBKS (Photo credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran slams his fourth IPL fifty: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:48 pm Mar 23, 202407:48 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran played a match-winning knock of 63 versus the Delhi Capitals in match number 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday in Chandigarh. Curran walked in when PBKS were 42/2. He shared a crucial stand alongside Prabhsimran Singh and then stitched a match-winning stand alongside Liam Livingstone. Punjab (177/6) chased down DC's score of 174/9.

Knock

Curran plays a substantial knock in a measured chase

Punjab lost Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow to be 42/2. Curran and Impact Player Prabhsimran added a crucial stand of 42 runs. Jitesh Sharma came in and departed quickly to leave PBKS at 100/4. A 67-run stand followed thereafter. Notably, Curran was dropped on 33 before being dismissed after his fifty. In a measured chase, it was a knock of substance from the Englishman.

Runs

Curran slams his third fifty for the Kings

Curran smashed 63 from 47 balls. He hit six fours and a maximum (SR: 134.04). He registered his best score in IPL history, in addition to registering his fourth fifty. He owns 676 runs at 26. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 matches for Punjab, Curran has raced to 434 runs at 28.93. 3 of his IPL fifties have come for Punjab.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Mitchell Marsh smashed 20 runs upfront as DC added 39 runs for the opening wicket. Another 35 runs were added between David Warner (29) and Shai Hope (33). Rishabh Pant scored 18 on his return to competitive cricket. PBKS reduced DC to 147/8 in 18.3 overs. DC managed 27 runs thereafter. In response, Curran and Livingstone's partnership helped PBKS win. Kuldeep Yadav took 2/20.