Sam Curran was superb for PBKS versus DC (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals, start IPL 2024 strongly: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:31 pm Mar 23, 202407:31 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings overcame the Delhi Capitals in match number two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Saturday in Chandigarh. DC were off to a flier but PBKS came back strong, picking up regular scalps. DC got to 174/9, slamming 25 runs in the last over of their innings. PBKS then reached the target to open their account (177/6).

DC summary

DC manage 174/9 in 20 overs

Mitchell Marsh smashed a whirlwind 12-ball 20 upfront as DC added 39 runs for the opening wicket. Another 35 runs were added between David Warner (29) and Shai Hope (33). Rishabh Pant scored 18 on his return to competitive cricket. PBKS reduced DC to 147/8 in 18.3 overs. DC managed 27 runs from the last nine balls. Arshdeep Singh managed 2/28 from four overs.

PBKS summary

What about the PBKS innings?

Khaleel Ahmed started poorly, conceding 17 runs. Shikhar Dhawan looked in his element from the start. However, Ishant Sharma dismissed Dhawan in the 4th over (34/1). PBKS were 42/2 next before Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran added 42 runs. Jitesh Sharma departed early (100/4). A 67-run stand between Curran and Liam Livingstone helped Punjab before DC got two wickets. However, it wasn't enough.

Duo

Arshdeep becomes 4th-highest wicket-taker for Punjab

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab. In 52 IPL matches, Arshdeep now owns 59 scalps at 26.69. Overall, the left-arm pacer now has 147 scalps in the 20-over format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Punjab in IPL. He went past Mohammed Shami (58). Harshal Patel clocked 2/47. He owns 113 wickets from 90 IPL matches.

DC batters

Key numbers for Warner, Marsh and Hope

Warner smashed three fours and two sixes in his knock of 29. He has raced to 6,426 runs at 41.45. In 26 matches versus PBKS, Warner owns 1,134 runs at 49.3. For DC, the Australian star has 2,412 runs at 32.59. Marsh's 20 saw him get to 624 IPL runs at 20.12. Hope was DC's top scorer. He owns 2,407 runs in T20s.

Information

Axar scores 21; Porel strikes at 320

Axar Patel chipped in with a 13-ball 21 for DC. He now has 1,439 runs at 20.55 (SR: 131.37). Abhishek Porel smashed a whirlwind 10-ball 32. He smashed four fours and two sixes (SR: 320). It's now his best IPL score (5 innings).

Do you know?

Dhawan falls for 4th time to Ishant

Dhawan hit four fours in his knock of 22. He has now been dismissed four times by Ishant in the IPL across 8 innings. Dhawan has scored 41 runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 107.89. He averages a dismal 10.25.

Duo

Curran and Livingstone shine for Punjab

Curran smashed 63 from 47 balls. He hit six fours and a maximum (SR: 134.04). Curran registered his best score in IPL history, in addition to registering his fourth fifty. He owns 676 runs at 26. Meanwhile, Livingstone hit an unbeaten 38 from 21 balls. He slammed two fours and three sixes (SR: 180.95). He owns 866 IPL runs at 30.93 (SR: 166.22).

Information

Kuldeep claims 2/20 for DC

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC. He managed 2/20 from his four overs. In 74 matches, the left-arm spinner has claimed 73 scalps at 27.89. In the 20-over format, Kuldeep now has 176 wickets.