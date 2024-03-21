Next Article

Dhoni is the second-highest scorer for CSK (Photo credit: X/@ChennaiIPL)

Decoding the best knocks of MS Dhoni in IPL history

By Rajdeep Saha 09:01 pm Mar 21, 202409:01 pm

What's the story Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season which starts on March 22. CSK have appointed Ruturaj Gaikwad as the side's captain. He will mark his debut as skipper in the tournament opener against the RCB. Over the years, Dhoni has made his presence felt with several clutch performances. We decode the same.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Overall in the IPL, Dhoni has led in 226 matches, winning 133 times and losing on 91 occasions (NR: 2). Dhoni's win percentage of 58.84 is the highest among captains to have led in more than 50 matches. His win percentage as CSK captain stands at 60.95. Dhoni is the second-highest scorer for CSK, amassing 4,508 runs. Overall, he owns 5,082 runs at 38.79.

IPL 2012

Strike rate of 255 versus MI in IPL 2012

Dhoni led CSK to their third successive final in 2012. CSK trumped Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Dhoni arrived at the crease when CSK were 95/3 in the 14th over. Soon they were 106/4 and 114/5 after 15.1 overs. Dhoni took matters into his own hands and smashed a 20-ball 51*. His strike rate was 255 as CSK posted 187/5 before winning the contest.

IPL 2018 vs RCB

A defining unbeaten 70 versus RCB in IPL 2018

In the 24th match of IPL 2018, Dhoni went berserk against RCB. RCB posted a challenging score of 205/8 in 20 overs before CSK won the match with two balls to spare. CSK were reduced to 74/4 at one stage but Dhoni provided company to Ambati Rayudu in a 101-run stand. Eventually, Dhoni smashed 70* from 34 balls (SR: 205.88). He hit seven sixes.

IPL 2018 vs PBKS

A valiant 79* vs Punjab in IPL 2018

In the same season, Dhoni hit a sparkling 79* versus Punjab Kings in match number 12. Kings managed 197/7 in 20 overs. In a 198-run chase, Dhoni walked in at 56/3. He went on to smash a whirlwind 79* from just 44 balls, smashing six fours and five sixes. CSK fell short by four runs but Dhoni batted through serious back pain.

IPL 2019 vs RCB

IPL 2019: Dhoni almost pulled off a miracle versus RCB

CSK needed 70 runs from the last five overs RCB in IPL 2019, including 26 off the last over. Dhoni crunched three sixes and a four in the final over but couldn't touch the ball on the final delivery when two runs were needed to win. He managed an unbeaten 84 from 48 balls (SR: 175). He hit five fours and seven sixes.