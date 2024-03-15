Next Article

Hardik will have to lead MI from the front (Source: X/@hardikpandya7)

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Mumbai Indians

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:56 am Mar 15, 202411:56 am

What's the story The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway on March 22. As all 10 sides are studded with T20 stalwarts, only time will tell which team tastes the glory. Meanwhile, all-rounders have been of great significance in T20 cricket as they provide balance to the line-up. Here are the top all-rounders to watch out for from the Mumbai Indians camp.

Hardik

Hardik will have to lead from the front

After two successful seasons with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya is back in the MI camp and this time as a skipper. The Indian star is among the top all-rounders going around in white-ball cricket as he can score quick runs besides scalping crucial wickets. Overall, he owns 2,309 runs and 53 wickets in 123 IPL appearances. The tally includes 10 fifties.

Shepherd

Shepherd can contribute with his three-dimensional skills

Romario Shepherd of West Indies is a proven star in T20 cricket. He hence can be a handy addition to the MI XI. Shepherd's T20 strike rate of 147.72 speaks volumes of his big-hitting abilities. Besides, he has claimed 125 T20 wickets with his medium-pace bowling at 23.20. The all-rounder has three IPL wickets to his name besides 58 runs.

Nabi

Nabi is a veteran all-rounder

Though Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has not received regular opportunities in the IPL, he owns a sensational T20 record. The 39-year-old can be handy in the middle order as he owns 5,686 T20 runs (SR: 137.07). With his off-spin, he has scalped 344 wickets at a brilliant economy of 7.02. In IPL, he has recorded 13 wickets and 180 runs in 17 appearances.

Mulani

Can Shams Mulani make a mark?

Mumbai's Shams Mulani made headlines in the latest Ranji Trophy campaign. Besides playing crunch knocks, Mulani was effective with his left-arm spin. He took 35 wickets at 24.62. Notably, MI picked the uncapped Mulani in the IPL 2024 auction. He boasts 52 T20 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.55. With the bat, he has managed 186 runs with the help of a fifty.